It's not uncommon for brides to make certain demands for their big day, like requesting their guests to dress in a particular way. It's like they become the fashion police, and everyone else is expected to comply. Suddenly, your wardrobe choices aren't about what makes you comfortable or confident, but rather, whether or not it fits the bride's vision of her perfect day.

You may find yourself rummaging through your closet, or going to the costume store. One TikTok bride-to-be wants guests attending her upcoming wedding to wear black attire. She warned that anyone who fails to comply with this dress code will be denied entry by a designated door person. So while you’re planning to show up in a neon green jumpsuit, save it for a rainy day. But hey, it’s better than having to wear a costume. Black attire is considered classy and elegant, and I’m sure most won’t be too upset about the request. Denying entry is a little harsh though.