Bride expects guests to get ready for wedding in 30 minutes: ‘That’s a whole new level of idiocy’

To get ready for a special event like a wedding, most ladies need at least an hour to two hours to prepare. Hair and make-up alone takes about an hour and a half.

So how does this bride think that it’s possible for her guests to get ready for her wedding in 30 minutes? On Reddit’s Bridezilla group, a post has surfaced about a bride who is making an unrealistic demand on some of her guests. In the screenshot of a post, the bride mentioned that guests have to travel to the wedding and the package provided includes accommodation for one night.

However, some guests have chosen to pay to stay an extra night and make a weekend of it. “The issue we have is, check-in for those only staying one night is from 3pm, our ceremony is at 3:30pm same venue,” she wrote. While her fiancé suggested that they change the ceremony time to allow guests to check in and get ready, the bride said that it’s not their problem.

Having said that, she’s now turned to Reddit users to find out if she’s being too hard-nosed about it. Needless to say, most users are voting her a bridezilla. “That's a whole new level of idiocy. She wants people to get ready and be there in thirty minutes. What happens if the reception has problems and can't get everyone checked in on time? What is said bride going to do when no one shows up on time or at all. Besides yelling someone ruined her wedding and throwing a tantrum,” commented one person.

Another said: “30min to check in, get to room, wash up, change clothes, AND get to venue... NOT her problem if she doesn't care that NO one is there for the ceremony! How selfish! All about the lighting to take pictures of a marriage that has a 50/50 chance of lasting!”