Bridezilla: ‘Stick to the dress code or give my wedding a miss’

Brides have become very strict with dress codes these days. These days it’s more than just formal or smart casual.

It’s all about colours as well. This bride is so strict about the dress code that she told invited guests not to attend if they won’t adhere to the dress code. And this is exactly what this Reddit user decided to do.

Taking to the AITA group a woman shares her experience with a bridezilla. “My friend, who is getting married in a few weeks, sent out invitations with a specific dress code - black tie with a black suit for men and floor-length purple or rose gown for women. I don't own any floor-length gowns. I asked the bride if it would be okay to wear a knee-length dress with dressy shoes, but she insisted that I follow the dress code or not attend the wedding at all” she posts. “I decided that I didn't want to spend a lot of money that I don't have, on a dress I would never wear again, and so I politely declined the invitation. I told my friend that I wished her all the best on her special day, but I couldn't attend due to the dress code.”

The bride-to-be got angry and accused her of being selfish and unsupportive. “She said that I should have made an effort to follow her dress code, as it was important to her to have a certain aesthetic for her wedding,” continues the Reddit user. Now she wants to know if she’s the a**hole for refusing to attend her friend's wedding due to the dress code.

Reddit users voted NTA (not the a**hole). One user responded, “NTA. Your friend has every right to set a dress code for the wedding. But, she doesn't get to be angry when people who can't follow the dress code RSVP no.” “NTA. This is bizarre and super entitled. I don’t blame you for declining,” said one user.