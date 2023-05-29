Hulisani Ravele keeps her mystery bae and ‘wedding’ under wraps

Media personality Hulisani Ravele is off the dating market as she recently got hitched. In pictures leaked on social media, Ravele’s partner sent his uncles to pay lobola for the 947 presenter.

She was sitting on icansi (African grass mat), wearing a green shweshwe dress and matching doek, covered in a thick blanket. That is how a bride-to-be dresses on the day of her lobola negotiations. The lobola negotiations were followed with celebrations as one of the images shows her family gathered under the tent. Congratulations to Hulisani Ravele 💒 wedding bells 💍 ❤ 💃💃💃 pic.twitter.com/vhdtddo914 — Ellnet Matodzi (@EllnetM) May 28, 2023 It is still unclear who is the groom as the media personality is still keeping her love life private. However, one thing she’s been open about is her spiritual journey.

During her travels this year, she connected with her ancestors even when miles away from home. On May 8, known as Ancestors Day, she was in Toudgha El Oulia, Morocco, where she went to the water to connect with her ancestors. “I am an African. I owe my being to the hills and the valleys, the mountains and the glades, the rivers, the deserts, the trees, the flowers, the seas and the ever-changing seasons that define the face of our native land,” she quoted former president Thabo Mbeki in her Instagram post about acknowledging her forefathers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hulisani Ravele (@hulisaniravele) A month earlier, she had visited Costa Rica, where she first stopped at the La Fortuna Waterfall to awake her spirituality. “This was the first thing we did when we arrived in Costa Rica, I don’t believe in coincidences. This trip awakened and fed the Divine in me, in the most incredible way, from the day we arrived,” she told her Instagram followers. Meanwhile, tweeps are happy she found love again and is getting married. Below are some of the reactions.