Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLLifestyleLove & SexFamilyHealthFood & RestaurantsStyle & BeautyCompetitions
Independent Online | Lifestyle
Search IOL
IOLLifestyleLove & SexFamilyHealthFood & RestaurantsStyle & BeautyCompetitions
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Monday, May 29, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

Hulisani Ravele keeps her mystery bae and ‘wedding’ under wraps

Hulisani Ravele. Picture: Instagram

Hulisani Ravele. Picture: Instagram

Published 1h ago

Share

Media personality Hulisani Ravele is off the dating market as she recently got hitched.

In pictures leaked on social media, Ravele’s partner sent his uncles to pay lobola for the 947 presenter.

She was sitting on icansi (African grass mat), wearing a green shweshwe dress and matching doek, covered in a thick blanket. That is how a bride-to-be dresses on the day of her lobola negotiations.

The lobola negotiations were followed with celebrations as one of the images shows her family gathered under the tent.

It is still unclear who is the groom as the media personality is still keeping her love life private. However, one thing she’s been open about is her spiritual journey.

More on this

During her travels this year, she connected with her ancestors even when miles away from home.

On May 8, known as Ancestors Day, she was in Toudgha El Oulia, Morocco, where she went to the water to connect with her ancestors.

“I am an African. I owe my being to the hills and the valleys, the mountains and the glades, the rivers, the deserts, the trees, the flowers, the seas and the ever-changing seasons that define the face of our native land,” she quoted former president Thabo Mbeki in her Instagram post about acknowledging her forefathers.

A month earlier, she had visited Costa Rica, where she first stopped at the La Fortuna Waterfall to awake her spirituality.

“This was the first thing we did when we arrived in Costa Rica, I don’t believe in coincidences. This trip awakened and fed the Divine in me, in the most incredible way, from the day we arrived,” she told her Instagram followers.

Meanwhile, tweeps are happy she found love again and is getting married. Below are some of the reactions.

Read the latest issue of IOL Fashion digital magazine here.

Related Topics:

Our Perfect WeddingCelebrity GossipSouth African CelebsMarriageCulture and Tradition

Share

Recent stories by:

Thobile Mazibuko
SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe