‘I could literally see her a** half the night’ - wedding guest rants about plus-one’s inappropriate attire

Most weddings have a dress code but where there isn’t one, surely people should know to dress appropriately. By appropriate, I don’t mean conservatively either.

Wearing an outfit that basically has all your bits on display is certainly not appropriate attire for a wedding. Not unless the wedding is taking place in a club. A Reddit user who recently attended a wedding took to the popular app to rant about a guest who attended the same wedding.

She was clearly not impressed with the woman’s outfit. “Just went to a friend's wedding yesterday, and everyone was dressed appropriately for the occasion except for some distant relative’s plus-one he started dating a couple of months ago,” she wrote. “I’m not usually bothered by what people wear, but I could literally see her a** half the night. She was wearing a neon ultra-mini dress with a deep V down to the stomach and sky-high platform clubbing heels.

“I don't mean half an a** hanging out, I mean I saw her entire lower back and g-string. And of course, she spent the whole time getting sexy Instagram photos of herself taken (when she wasn't sat with her legs on her partner or feeling him up),” she continued. She added that she simply doesn’t understand how people can make someone else's day about them. “I get it, weddings are an excuse to dress up and take pics in nice places, but someone's wedding isn't your sexy photoshoot with free food! It's usually someone who doesn't even know the bride and groom and doesn't bother interacting with anyone,” she concluded.

