I’m not crying you’re crying - groom left sobbing as he watches his bride walk down the aisle

When the groom sees the bride for the first time, one expects him to be overjoyed. This groom was so overwhelmed with emotions that he was left crying like a baby when his beautiful bride walked down the aisle.

A video showing an emotional groom has gone viral on TikTok. In this video, posted by @hannahmcsmith and captioned, “i’m just gonna leave this here,” we don’t get to see the bride but one doesn’t need to, to know that she has captured his heart. As the bride's entrance song, “Can't help falling in love with you” starts, we see the groom turn around to watch her walk down the aisle.

Now unless you have a heart of steel, it’s highly unlikely that this video wouldn’t tug at your heartstrings simply because of the pureness of it. The man is clearly deeply in love with his bride. The video has already been viewed almost 5 million times since it went up two days ago and judging by the responses, it’s obvious that TikTokers can see this too.

“If he doesn’t look at u like that don’t marry him ! Great love,” commented one person. Another viewer said: “everyone needs someone to look at you like he look at her.” “God will send me a man who sheds tears for me,” responded another person.