Mother-in-law steals bride’s diamond earrings on her wedding day

There’s something very special about family heirlooms. Especially a piece of jewellery that has been passed down from one generation to the next. These items are irreplaceable and each piece comes with its story – a piece of family history.

Story continues below Advertisement

So you can well imagine this bride’s panic and horror when she discovered that the pair of earrings that had been passed down to her by her mother had gone missing on the day of the wedding. While that is terrible indeed, the story gets even worse as it involves her mother-in-law. And as many stories go, if a mother-in-law is involved, things have a tendency to turn ugly.

This bride took to Reddit to share her terrible tale, which involves a pair of diamond earrings, her mother-in-law and the police. All of this on her wedding day! When she got engaged her mother gave her a pair of earrings which she was told every woman for generations in their family had worn to their wedding day. “I felt very honoured to be given them and it made me feel closer to my grandmother who had died two months prior,” said the 28-year-old bride.

Story continues below Advertisement

“On the day of my wedding, I had everything ready in my room. My wedding dress, my flowers, my shoes, my make-up and my jewellery. I was in there with my soon-to-be mother-in-law. I then needed to go to the toilet and when I came back my mother-in-law was gone. I wasn’t sure what had happened but I just thought she maybe got called away to do something. I then noticed my earrings were gone. I knew straight away that she had taken them,” she shared. Now, this is where things took a really bad turn. “I found her and confronted her and she said she didn’t take them. I asked if I could look through her bag and she said no and gripped onto it. I said that if she didn’t let me look I would call the police, which I then did as she still wouldn’t let me look.

Story continues below Advertisement