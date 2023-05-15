WATCH: Bride wears see-through wedding dress to teach her unborn daughter to be fearless

While some brides are happy to stick to traditional wedding dresses, there are others who will go out of their way to be different. One bride went all the way out there and wore a barely-there wedding dress on her special day.

The bride, Ashley Raso, took to TikTok to share a short clip showing off her see-through dress. She said she opted to wear a see-through dress to teach her future daughter to be fearless. In the video, she shows the designers, Danny and Isabelle from House of Harper, designing the garment, putting it together and stitching the flimsy dress on her.

While she wore a white strapless bra and G-string underneath the unlined lace dress, one could clearly see her midriff, thighs, back and butt cheeks. The video, with the overlay caption, "POV: You wore a see-through wedding dress to teach your future daughter to be fearless", has been viewed more than 220 000 times.