WATCH: This wedding gown took almost 2 000 hours to make – and it was worth it

Newly wedded Toni Norton is one of the most talked about brides following her splendid wedding ceremony. The fitness bunny documenting her wedding journey on TikTok left us in awe when she revealed her wedding gown. Norton's gown is to die for. It was designed by Oluwagbemisola Okunlola, the CEO and founder of Alonuko Bridal.

The bride's bespoke gown took almost 2 000 hours to finish because all the embroidery was hand beaded. What we love about the dress is that it sits on her skin like an ornament. The mesh blends well with her skin, and the short veil is a yes because it would've been a crime to cover the dress. "So, the vibe is that she's meant to look like art. She's the canvas, and this is the art (pointing at the dress). It is like, on her skin. Obviously, we have tour illusion here, which all of you would know. But this is like creeping up all over her skin to the bottom. We've got a dramatic train happening as well, head short veil," says Okunlola.