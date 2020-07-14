'Balancing act between lives, livelihoods' says govt as they ban sale of booze and family visits

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - WHILE South Africans questioned some of the latest risk-adjusted lockdown regulations such as the carrying capacity in taxis and banning of family visits, the government said its decisions were based on a balancing act between saving lives and saving livelihoods. Ministers Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, Jackson Mthembu and Ronald Lamola held a media briefing yesterday after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Sunday that the country would remain on level 3 of the national lockdown. However, stringent measures were reintroduced, including the return of the night-time curfew and banning of alcohol. Dlamini Zuma said that despite the extraordinary precautionary measures taken early on in the global pandemic, “we are burying fathers, mothers, breadwinners, sons, daughters and relatives on a daily basis. “As we approach the eye of the Covid-19 storm, we must preserve the capacity of our health care facilities to manage the consequent increase in Covid-19 cases.

“At the same time, we ought to also maintain economic activity and protect livelihoods while ensuring the observance of strict health protocols,” she said.

The government has also introduced provisions that enforce the mandatory wearing of face masks, particularly in a public setting.

This means that it is now illegal to be seen in public without a face mask.

Any employer, manager or owner of a building used by the public to obtain goods or services, will be responsible if any person enters and remains in such building, place or premises, without wearing a mask, the regulations state.

The penalty, should they not take all reasonable measures to ensure masks are worn, is a fine or imprisonment for a period not exceeding six months or to both such fine and imprisonment.

“Together with social distancing, sanitisation and the regular washing or sanitising of hands, the wearing of masks constitutes one of the most effective systematic means of reducing transmission of Covid-19,” she said, adding that the penalty laid squarely with the employer, manager or owner of a building as access was controlled by those authorities.

Dlamini Zuma said the banning of alcohol sales and transportation was also key in the fight to protect the over-burdened health system.

Official permits for travelling at night and in the early hours of the morning had also been reintroduced as a national curfew between 9pm and 4am was also implemented with immediate effect.

The permit would be similar to those used during level 4, but would have to be re-signed by heads of institutions or duly authorised officials, the minister said.

On the wearing of masks in public transport, any driver, owner or operator of the vehicle who fails to take reasonable steps to ensure all those in the vehicle were wearing masks will be charged for committing an offence.

Social gatherings among friends and family were prohibited unless attending a funeral.

Even then, it would require the observance of the established health and wellbeing protocols, including limiting the number of people to 50, so long as there was adherence to the washing of hands, wearing of masks, sanitisation of surfaces and the maintenance of the 1.5m social distance requirement.

She said interprovincial travel was still not allowed “as we have seen that travel between low and high concentration zones has made virtually all of our country a hot spot”.

Permits would have to be secured for interprovincial travel if travelling for work or funerals.

Hotels, bed and breakfasts and lodges for leisure accommodation remain prohibited and the use of such is only permitted for those travelling for work or business purposes, or where these facilities were used for quarantine.

The establishments must also maintain a record of patrons, Dlamini Zuma said. The government, however, has allowed auctions to take place, in line with health protocols and social distancing measures.

The Mercury