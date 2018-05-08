Durban - When it comes to investments, there is no such thing as get-rich-quick.

Durban-based Al Baraka Bank has warned the public not to be tempted and “invest” their hard-earned money in schemes which promise high and quick profits.

"These days, there are those who are ready to assist vulnerable individuals, who are too-trusting, part with their savings," said the bank's marketing manager Yunus Paruk.

"We regularly hear horror stories about people who have fallen victim to bogus investment schemes, losing substantial amounts of money," he said.

In South Africa, these schemes generally meet the criteria of either a traditional Ponzi or Pyramid scheme. Both schemes see returns generated for earlier investors through revenue paid by new investors, rather than from legitimate investments or business activities. At the point where there are more existing investors than new investors, the scheme collapses and all monies invested are lost. People who were expecting to make a good return on their investment not only get nothing, but also stand to lose most, if not all the money they initially invested.

Kalyani Pillay, chief executive officer at the South African Banking Risk Information Centre (Sabric) warned that scamsters will go to great lengths to get victims to invest in these schemes using social engineering tactics. “They will even come up with convincing, fabricated statistics to make their offer look attractive, so always treat these kinds of schemes with suspicion.”

How to spot a get-rich-quick-scam

It claims to pay out double-digit returns.

It claims to be an opportunity of a lifetime.

You can’t understand how it generates money.

It is not a registered product or a product offered by an authorised financial services provider.

Returns or profits earned are dependent on recruiting more members to the scheme.

How to spot a ponzi scheme

The promoter promises high returns, which could not be achieved through normal conventional investment opportunities, within a short period.

In some cases the promoter will use fake qualifications or references to entice investors for example, an ‘attorney’ with ‘many years’ experience in the stock market’.

Often high returns are paid initially and then investors are lured into investing even more money.

They often promise guaranteed returns –no return is ever guaranteed, all investments carry some risk.

Promoters are usually quite secretive about the actual business model.

How to spot a pyramid scheme

Promoter promises high returns over a short period and your returns increase with the number of people that you recruit to the scheme.

A fee or initial investment is required to participate in the scheme.

Participants are asked to recruit more investors and rewarded for bringing them into the scheme.

The scheme has multiple levels of members, all collecting commission on a single transaction.

There is no underpinning financial investment that generates growth.



