SAA may not survive the strike, says economist









Picture: Reuters/Mike Hutchings Durban - While South African Airways resumed international flights today there is speculation that the airline may not survive the R100 million revenue loss it suffered as a result of more than 200 planes being grounded at the weekend. SAA was forced to cancel all domestic, regional and international travel due to a strike by organised labour over salary increases. According to SAA spokesperson, Tlali Tlali, the airline charters more than 100 planes per day across various destinations. He said this accumulates to R50m in revenue per day. Econometrix chief, Azar Jammine, said the airline was still recovering from the R28 billion loss it suffered a decade ago. “No one in their right mind will want to book with SAA. This will result in a huge loss in revenue for the airline. The airline may only recover if government throws billions of Rands at them because banks will not do that in a hurry,” he said.

Jammine said unions have since threatened to shut down other airlines and if they succeeded, the economic impact would be devastating.

“If planes had to stop travelling in and out of the country, the majority of South Africans may not feel the impact immediately but it would lead to a shortage of goods and services in the country,” he said.

However, Jammine said if unions did manage to stop planes, it could force a confrontation between organised labour and government.

“The confrontation will raise the ire of many against unions,” he said.

Yesterday, SAA announced that they have reinstated international flights to seven international destinations.

Tlali said a decision was taken to reinstate international service on its route network after assessment of its personnel numbers who were available and willing to operate the flights.

“Whilst some employees are on strike and have elected to do so in exercising their rights, the airline has a duty to render services to its customers where it has employees who have elected to report for work. All employees have rights protected in law on both sides of the divide,” he said.

Tlali said the seven destinations are New York, São Paulo, Hong Kong, Perth, London, Frankfurt, and Washington. Flights will depart from OR Tambo International Airport.

He said passengers travelling to domestic locations have been re-accommodated by SAA sister airline, Mango.

“Depending on availability, customers traveling to regional destinations are being re-accommodated on Airlink, a partner airline of SAA, and other airlines where possible. Customers seeking a refund or wishing to rebook their travel on a future SAA service have until 30 November 2019 to finalise their arrangements,” Tlali said.

The Mercury