Imraan Noorbhai, provincial head of Standard Bank KZN.

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal companies are gearing up for the 2019 Standard Bank KZN Top Business Awards, a highlight of the province’s business calendar. Standard Bank provincial head Imraan Noorbhai said the bank remained resolute in its commitment to achieve its purpose of driving Africa’s growth.

“It is for this reason we are excited to once again partner with KZN Top Business in recognising entrepreneurs and business at the forefront of driving growth and employment, which are much needed to address some of the socio-economic challenges that we face as a province.”

Companies are nominated by Chambers of Business, chief executives, employees and clients of companies and organisations.

The awards are judged according to the companies’ achievements in each of the major sectors of the economy: agriculture; mining; manufacturing; construction; trade; transport, storage and communication; financial and business services; social and community services and tourism.

Factors such as brand, stakeholder relations, environmental sustainability, social responsibility and quality of governance are judged.

Some of the nominees are:

Mining: Richards Bay Minerals, Tronox

Manufacturing: aQuellé, SA Shipyards, Constantia Afripack

Transport: King Shaka International Airport, Richards Bay Coal Terminal, Wozani Berg Gasoline

Business and Financial Services: Cox Yeats, FMI, Capitol Caterers, Blue Security

Tourism: Beekman Group, uShaka Marine World

Apart from the sector awards, an award is given to a private-public partnership in development projects in the province. The award is in line with trends in investment and promotion of sustainable growth in the country.

The Standard Bank KZN Top Business Leader’s award is an honorary award given to a business person who has demonstrated exemplary business achievement, industry influence and is an inspiration to others.

Additional awards are sponsored by eLan Property Group (SMME Award) and BusinessFit (Entrepreneur Award).

The Standard Bank KZN Top Business Awards 2019 gala dinner will be on June 13 at the Southern Sun Elangeni & Maharani Hotel Complex.

The public can also get involved and show just how much their local businesses mean to them by voting for the top brand in KwaZulu-Natal which is awarded based only on the results of an online poll. This award is coveted by all entrants and hotly contested each year. The 2018 award was won by uShaka Marine World.

For more information on all categories and to vote for the KZN Top Brand visit: www.kzntopbusiness.co.za.

BUSINESS REPORT