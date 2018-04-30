Durban - Divisions are said to be widening within the DA caucus in eThekwini with some members now accusing the newly-elected caucus leader Nicole Graham of dictatorial tendencies.

An anonymous e-mail sent to The Mercury by a party insider claims that Graham’s “dictatorial and egocentric” leadership style has created “havoc” in the caucus.

The claims were corroborated by two other DA councillors who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The councillors claim that Graham is on a “warpath” and is purging those who oppose her, while at the same time planning to elevate her supporters to top positions within the caucus.

A few days after she was elected to the position of caucus leader, Graham wrote to the DA’s federal executive recommending that councillors Heinz de Boer and Sharon Hoosen be removed from exco.

The insider alleges that because of that move, Graham now enjoys a very frosty relationship with the two exco members and with provincial leader Zwakele Mncwango.

De Boer has since resigned from his position as deputy caucus leader allegedly because of tensions between him and Graham.

At the time of his resignation he refused to reveal his reasons, saying it was an internal matter.

Asked to comment, Graham said she does not respond to anonymous sources.

“The DA caucus that I lead has important work to do that matters to the people of this city, and this petty nonsense is of no consequence to that. It doesn’t represent the majority of my team, who are working hard on things that actually matter,” she said yesterday.

The insider had further claimed that Graham and Mncwango had a fallout recently, owing to, among other things, the comments the provincial leader made after Graham was elected caucus leader. Mncwango was one of the people who were critical of the composition of the new caucus leadership, which was criticised for being “lily white”.

Mncwango is also believed to be against the removal of Hoosen and De Boer from exco.

“There is now open warfare between Nicole and Zwakele. They are working against each other and this is causing divisions in the caucus. This is due to their disagreement on the exco positions, but also because of Zwakele’s comments in the media regarding Nicole’s election. She also invited party leader Mmusi Maimane to address caucus without informing Zwakele, a clear breach of protocol,” the insider said.

Mncwango shot down the allegations of a frosty relationship between him and Graham. “Nicole has been a colleague and a friend. We are fine, we still talk. I have no issues with Nicole,” he said.

Mncwango said he was surprised with the way the allegations and concerns are being raised.

“In the DA we have an open door policy. There are platforms through which these issues can be raised. I have engaged with Nicole and I will be coming to their caucus to find out if there are any concerns, because these allegations are new to me as I am no longer in the caucus.

“I hope that those who have issues to raise will be brave enough to raise them openly,” he said.

Asked about the Maimane invitation, Mncwango said: “We have engaged on that matter and I am aware that Mmusi is coming to Durban.”

In the e-mail, the insider claims the situation between Graham and Hoosen had become so tense that it has resulted in an open conflict playing itself out in meetings.

“As Hoosen is currently, at least, not only an exco representative but also the chief whip, this leads to confusion and troubles within the caucus,” reads the e-mail.

When asked about the allegation and about her relationship with Graham, Hoosen refused to comment yesterday.

“I rather you get comment from my caucus leader or provincial leader,” she said.

Mncwango said all members of the DA caucus in eThekwini have to rally behind Graham.

“Even those who did not like the outcome must accept it and move on. If Nicole fails, the DA fails. Those who are still bitter are no different to those Kaizer Chiefs fans (who wreaked havoc at Moses Mabhida stadium after their team lost),” he said.

