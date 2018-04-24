The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) march to Parliament in Cape Town to protest against the proposed national minimum wage and water issues in the province Picture:Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency/ANA

Durban - The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) is embarking on a nationwide strike on Wednesday morning in protest against the national minimum wage, VAT increase and amendments to the labour law.

Saftu has slammed the planned national minimum wage of R20 per hour (R3-500 a month), the VAT increase from 14% to 15% implemented on April 1, as well as amendments to labour laws which will make it harder for people to go on strike.

Saftu, its affiliates and allies in civil society are expected to take to the streets of Durban, Johannesburg, Cape Town, Port Elizabeth, East London, Bloemfontein and Polokwane.

The Durban march is expected to start at 10am, with people assembling at Botha’s Place, then marching to Durban City Hall, Departments of Labour, Economic Development and the Premier’s and Mayor’s offices.

"Yes it is all system[s] go... and we still calling on all other federations to come and join us," posted Saftu on Twitter.

As the second largest trade union federation in South Africa, the strike is expected to attract thousands of protesters which will affect traffic on those routes.

Saftu general secretary, Zwelinzima Vavi, said the affiliates of the federation and its allies in civil society will be on the streets protesting against “the biggest attacks on working-class people, the trade unions and the poor majority of South Africans since the end of apartheid,” reported African News Agency(ANA).

The Congress of South African Trade Unions(Cosatu), the National Council of Trade Unions(Nactu) and the Federation of Unions of South Africa(Fedusa) will not be taking part in the strike.

National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa(Numsa) have joined the Saftu strike, while The Economic Freedom Fighters(EFF) backed the national strike urging citizens to participate.

#SAFTUstrike FAWU members from Choppies supermarket getting some early "stayaway" action during their national strike that started today #FAWU ready to stayaway!!! pic.twitter.com/XJ9h1kQlLi — FAWU Media (@fawu_media) April 24, 2018

The Mercury