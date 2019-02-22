Rhino poaching incidents decreased to 769 in 2018, making it the third consecutive year that South Africa has seen a decline in rhino poaching. AP

DURBAN - The Department of Environmental Affairs has reported a decline in the number of rhinos poached in the past year. It recorded a decrease of 259 rhino killed for their horn. The number fell from 1028 in 2017 to 769 last year.

Speaking on KwaZulu-Natal staitstics, Musa Mntambo, spokesperson of KwaZulu-Natal Ezemvelo Wildlife, said: “In 2017 the province lost 222 rhinos to poaching and natural death. In 2018 we lost 142. The 142 figure represents all rhino poached in state reserves as well as private game reserves.

“The success is based on various initiatives that we embarked on like introducing new technology that helps us to better monitor our reserves. We have also improved the way we deploy field rangers on foot patrol.

“Another observation that we made was that during 2018 we have involved communities living adjacent to our game reserves to inform us of possible poaching plans that were being hatched.

“There were poachers who were arrested and our justice system handed down sentences which, we suspect, also became a deterrent to the would-be poachers,” he said.

Environmental Affairs Minister Nomvula Mokonyane said the decline was due to the successful implementation of the integrated strategic management of rhinoceros approach countrywide and hard work of those tasked with protecting the animals.

“Combating rhino poaching remains a national priority, and as such, all the relevant government departments will continue their close collaboration to ensure that this iconic species is conserved for generations to come,” said Mokonyane.

She said there were also successful law enforcement strategies curbing the scourge.

A total of 365 alleged rhino poachers and 36 alleged rhino horn traffickers were arrested nationally.

A total of 229 alleged poachers were arrested inside and adjacent to the Kruger National Park, 40 more than the 189 arrested in 2017.

There are currently 318 rhino poaching-related cases on the court roll involving 645 accused and 897 charges and 275 of these cases are trial-ready.

She said the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) obtained convictions in 78 of the 82 cases that went to trial.

“Regrettably, elephant poaching is also on the increase. A total of 71 elephants were poached in the Kruger National Park and one elephant was killed in KwaZulu-Natal,” she said.

