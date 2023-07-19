MEC Siboniso Duma adopts Pietermaritzburg township school in need of repairs

Durban - KwaZulu-Natal Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs MEC Siboniso Duma has been commended for adopting Sukuma Secondary School, which has suffered wear and tear over the years, by offering to source the support it may need. He made the commitment as he observed Mandela Day on Tuesday this week, where he was joined by a number of local leaders, including Msunduzi Mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla.

Sukuma is renowned for producing good matric results during the 1980s and 1990s, and there are efforts to ensure that the school revisits its glory days and continues producing good results. The MEC joined staff from Dusi Umngeni Conservation Trust(Duct) and took part in the clean-up campaign, which was held outside Sukuma Comprehensive School. Duct runs awareness and clean-up campaigns across Pietermaritzburg, emphasising the need to keep the environment clean. Mayor Thebolla welcomed Duma at Sukuma High School and acknowledged the MEC for adopting the school.