Wednesday, July 19, 2023

MEC Siboniso Duma adopts Pietermaritzburg township school in need of repairs

KZN Economic Development MEC Siboniso Duma

KZN Economic Development MEC Siboniso Duma who emphasised the importance of living up to the values of selflessness and service to human kind as demonstrated by former president Nelson Mandela. Picture supplied

Published 3h ago

Durban - KwaZulu-Natal Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs MEC Siboniso Duma has been commended for adopting Sukuma Secondary School, which has suffered wear and tear over the years, by offering to source the support it may need.

He made the commitment as he observed Mandela Day on Tuesday this week, where he was joined by a number of local leaders, including Msunduzi Mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla.

Sukuma is renowned for producing good matric results during the 1980s and 1990s, and there are efforts to ensure that the school revisits its glory days and continues producing good results.

The MEC joined staff from Dusi Umngeni Conservation Trust(Duct) and took part in the clean-up campaign, which was held outside Sukuma Comprehensive School. Duct runs awareness and clean-up campaigns across Pietermaritzburg, emphasising the need to keep the environment clean.

Mayor Thebolla welcomed Duma at Sukuma High School and acknowledged the MEC for adopting the school.

Addressing the people that had been part of the clean-up, including some councillors, the MEC said it was important to live up to the values of former president Mandela of selflessness and commitment to serve humankind.

THE MERCURY

PietermaritzburgKwaZulu-Natalschools

