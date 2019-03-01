Water flows out of Midmar Dam yesterday after the dam surpassed 100% capacity.

DURBAN - Good rains in the upper catchments of the Mgeni system - or the Drakensberg region - and on-going water transfers from Mearns Weir led to Midmar Dam spilling over yesterday, the first time in a year. Umgeni Water’s Shami Harichunder said yesterday that rainfall received in the catchments of the Mgeni system from November 2018 to the present amounted to 1666mm, which was marginally higher than the average for this period.

The Mgeni system is the largest in KwaZulu-Natal and serves the water needs of an estimated 6million consumers.

Harichunder said the impact of Midmar Dam’s overflow was being seen in the downstream Albert Falls Dam, where the level has begun steadily increasing.

“However, current resources in Albert Falls Dam - the largest dam in Umgeni Water’s operational area - still remain a worrying low, which is the consequence of a protracted drought that ended in the first quarter of 2018.

“Inadequate resources in this dam continue to make augmentation through pumping from Inanda Dam necessary to ensure there is sufficient water available for the greater Durban region.”

Harichunder warned that while there was marginal improvement in the Mgeni system, residents should still use water sparingly.

He said that in May Umgeni Water and the Department of Water and Sanitation would run hydrological models to assess the amount of water available in the Mgeni system and if measures were required to manage consumption.

“Total storage in the Mgeni System has to be at 67% or more to avoid application of restrictions.

“Yesterday total storage in the Mgeni system was at 65%. Current storage availability means there is no or minimal risk of prolonged supply failure over the next year, based on current demand and consumption. However, risk of failure will increase if significant and unplanned spikes in demand and consumption occur.”

THE MERCURY