A prototype of the Astroscale Holdings ELSA-d in-orbit debris capture and removal craft at the company’s office in Tokyo.

INTERNATIONAL - As the satellite industry booms, a Japan-based venture is working to prevent space-debris collisions that could paralyse transportation, defence and telecommunications systems. Astroscale Holdings Inc is preparing to capture and dock a test satellite early next year to show how its technology can help clear orbiting junk, said Miki Ito, 36, general manager of Astroscale’s Japan unit.

Astroscale is competing in a niche that has drawn urgent attention and funding from companies and governments, including those in the US, Japan, Singapore and the UK.

Astroscale said its mission would be the world’s first in-orbit debris capture and removal demonstration using its “rendezvous and magnetic capture” mechanisms. In the test run, “chaser” and “target” modules will rocket into orbit, then separate. The chaser will attempt to capture the target, once in a steady state, and again when it is tumbling. Once safely docked, the chaser and target will power back towards Earth, burning up on re-entry into the atmosphere.

Given the difficulty of fixing ­satellites in orbit, there is usually no choice but to bring malfunctioning craft down, said Ito.

Astroscale is also planning to raise its workforce as it expands to the US and other global markets.

With an estimated 750000 bits of old satellites and rockets circling the Earth, a collision could instantly shatter a multimillion dollar satellite. Worse, a chain reaction of destruction could render entire bands of low-earth orbit un-navigable for satellites.

In 2009, the US-launched Iridium33 satellite collided with Russia’s Kosmos-2251, sending thousands of new bits of debris hurtling through space. The crash didn’t immediately trigger other collisions, but the junk is still up there - and may yet do so.

Still, the number of satellites being flung into space is soaring.

Astroscale is calling its satellite wrecking truck ELSA-d, for End of Life Service by Astroscale-demonstration.

The technology faces a wide array of rivals and is being tested for deployment as governments grapple with setting standards for the new industry.

Astroscale may be gaining some advantage by working with stakeholders on rules for the business, said Masashi Sato, senior consultant of Nomura Research Institute.

While governments have said they are concerned about the threat, the focus has been on funding private efforts to design a solution.

Efforts include a joint effort by Japan’s space agency and a more than 100-year-old maker of fishing nets to develop a wire mesh that could fling debris out of harm’s way.

Other efforts include spacecraft that sweep, lasso and harpoon debris.

- Bloomberg The Washington Post