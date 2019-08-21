Turtle from Aliwal Shoal MPA.

Durban - Marine ecologist, Dr Jennifer Olbers, is due to give a talk on the consequences that plastic pollution is having on marine animals. The talk is set to take place on Saturday, September 14, at the Crocworld Conservation Centre.

“There is no doubt that plastic pollution is one of the biggest environmental threats facing the planet right now,” said Martin Rodrigues, Manager of Crocworld Conservation Centre.

“This is most evident in our oceans where marine life is dying at an unprecedented rate as a result of entanglements or ingestion of vast amounts of plastic. In addition to curbing our plastic use, it’s important we know about the work being done to address stranded marine life as well as what must be done in such circumstances. We are very excited to welcome Dr Jennifer Olbers, a Marine Ecologist with Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife, Scientific Services, to talk on Marine Stranded Animals in KZN," he said.

Olbers has been in her position with Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife for more than a decade, during which time she has been involved in marine and coastal research, and monitoring programmes with a focus on rocky shores, sandy beaches, reef fish and nesting turtles. She is the co-ordinator of the KZN Marine Animal Stranding Network, an organisation which manages and records all stranded animals.

The information obtained is used to detect trends over time and provide insights into patterns of marine stranded animals along the KwaZulu-Natal coastline. Her passion lies in biodiversity, invertebrate taxonomy and addressing wildlife crime.

Her talk at Crocworld Conservation Centre will outline the history of strandings along KwaZulu-Natal, as well as how the animals are managed and why this information is so important: “I will also give some advice on how members of the public can assist if they find an animal in difficulty on the beach,” explained Jennifer.

She will touch on the existing proposal to begin offshore oil and gas exploration off Port Shepstone by Sasol and ENI. If it proceeds, this is expected to have a severe effect on the marine animals, especially the mammals like dolphins and whales.

For more information or to make a booking, contact Morne van Zyl at the Fish Eagle Café on 083 658 7073 or email [email protected] Alternatively, contact Martin Rodrigues on 078 484 1859 or Crocworld Conservation Centre on 039 976 1103.

