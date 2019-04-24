Two Oceans Aquarium aims to spread awareness about the plight of penguins during Penguin Week activities.

DURBAN - The southern hemisphere is home to many types of penguins. All species are facing man-made threats, from melting ice and habitat loss to poaching and overfishing of their food - and need help to survive.

Some species are a hair’s breadth from extinction, while others have a little more time.

But one thing is crystal clear, say the team at the Two Oceans Aquarium: it’s time for everyone to turn their love of penguins into action.

The South African coast is home to two of these endangered species - the African penguin (Spheniscus demersus) and the northern rockhopper penguin (Eudyptes moseleyi) species.

The Two Oceans Aquarium aims to spread awareness about the plight of the birds during Penguin Week activities, on until Sunday.

Guests will be able to visit the facilities and check out a special temporary Penguin Week exhibit.

The I Live Smart puppet show, featuring Peter the Penguin and other ocean animals who will teach audiences about protecting the environment, will be hosted daily in the I&J Children’s Play Centre in Cape Town at 10.30am, 1.30pm and 3.30pm.

The I&J Children’s Play Centre will also have ongoing penguin-themed arts and crafts throughout the week.

The African penguin feeding times in the Penguin Exhibit begins at 11.30am and 2.30pm.

Rockhopper penguin feeding and a question and answer session will be hosted in the penguin exhibit at 3pm.

Every day a penguin keeper will answer questions about rockhoppers and teach audiences about these adorable birds - including the Beakham family and new adoptee Jasmin.

Roaming penguin mascot Samantha will also be making her way around the centre during the week.

THE MERCURY