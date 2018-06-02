Thousands of farmers and supporters of their cause joined convoys around the country as part of #BlackMonday to protest against farm murders. Picture: David Ritchie/ANA

Durban - Despite the recent outrage over farm murders in the country, a report compiled by AgriSA has claimed that the killing of farmers in South Africa has declined sharply over the past two decades.

According to the report, which is based on the analysis of SAPS crime statistics, farm murders reached a 20-year low in 2017/2018 when 47 murders were reported compared to the 153 reported in the 1997/1998 financial year.

Kobus Visser, director of the Rural Safety and General Affairs Chamber at AgriSA, said while some years ago police stopped including farm attacks and farm murders as a category in the crime statistics, the police minister had in Parliament recently released the stats for the past six financial years.

Missing in the statistics, though, were figures for the 2007/2006 to 2009/2010 financial years. He had combined the figures released by the minister with the past crime statistics to come to the determination that farm murders were almost at a two-decade low.

However, the credibility of the statistics on which Visser’s report is based is now being questioned.

The AgriSA report reveals that while farm murders have declined, farm attacks have risen over the past two financial years.

But AfriForum has challenged the report, saying its own statistics differ from those provided by AgriSA.

Ian Cameron, the head of community safety at AfriForum, said figures AfriForum had collated depicted a different picture, adding that at the moment it seemed that the country was losing the war on farm attacks and murders.

According to AfriForum’s own data, farm murders are on the rise, with 84 of these being reported last year.

“There are quite a few things that we disagree with (in the AgriSA report). To say we have a 20-year low depicts the picture that we are winning the fight against farm attacks. But from 2011 till today there has been an annual increase to the point that in 2011 we had 96 attacks, and by 2017 we had 410,” Cameron said, adding that since the beginning of 2018 there had been 201 farm attacks and 27 murders on farms.

AfriForum’s figures show that farm murders have increased from 48 in 2011 to 53 in 2012, 59 in 2013, 61 in 2014, and 64 for both 2015 and 2016, to 84 last year.

Cameron said the claims that farm murders had reached a 20-year low served to damage AfriForum’s campaign to raise awareness about the scourge.

But Visser insisted that the low number of farm murders was positive.

“What all of us should be saying is while there is a decline, how can we work together and how can we assist the police to eradicate the scourge of farm murders?” Visser said.

According to the AgriSA report, titled “Farm Attacks: One of Agriculture’s Challenges”, between 1996/1997 and 2017/2018, a total of 12567 farm attacks and 1733 murders were recorded across the country.

“People who live on farms in rural areas are particularly vulnerable to armed farm attacks where response times are lengthy because of the remoteness of farms. This offers the attackers an opportunity to linger on the premises for longer, with a greater chance of the victim being subjected to a high degree of violence and brutality compared to crimes in urban areas, where the police, security companies and neighbours arrive sooner to render assistance,” reads the report.

The highest number of farm attacks (1069) occurred in 2001/2002 and since then the number has been declining. However, a spike was recorded again in 2006/2007 when 194 attacks were recorded, and these declined over the following years, reaching a low of 446 attacks in 2015/2016.

From then, farm attacks started to rise again as 478 attacks were reported in 2016/2017, and the number increased to 561 in the 2017/2018 financial year.

The report defines farm attacks to include crimes such as murder, rape, robbery and violence aimed at destroying farm infrastructure and property.

“Against this background, farm attack statistics do not only include crimes against commercial farmers but also small- holding owners involved in a farming activity, emerging farmers, farm workers, their family members and visitors,” the report states.

On average, the report shows, 91 farm murders and 661 farm attacks are recorded each year throughout the nine provinces.

The most farm attacks (722) were recorded in North West while the most murders (69, or 20%) occurred in Gauteng. During this period, KwaZulu-Natal and North West each recorded 61 murders or 18% each of the total farm murders.

DA MP Dianne Kohler Barnard said she trusted the figures from AfriForum more as the police had in the past been guilty of downplaying crimes.

“I would tend to believe the people who are getting the figures from the farmers.”

Kohler Barnard warned of growing anxiety on farms: “When they (members of farm communities) hear of another murder or another person getting gang-raped, the fear factor is massive.

“After the fear comes anger, and people want to hit back, as you have seen in Chatsworth. It is a minefield.”

National police spokesperson, Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo, could not immediately comment on the statistics in the AgriSA report, saying he would have to consult the SAPS crime registrar before commenting.

The Mercury