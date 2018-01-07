Police have arrested five suspects – caught carrying unlicensed firearms – in Ulundi and KwaMashu.

Police said in a statement that on Sunday at at 1.30pm, the Ulundi K9 unit, Ulundi detectives and Ulundi Crime prevention members had been conducting their operations at Ulundi Plaza in a bid to curb crime at malls.

“While performing their duties, they saw two suspicious-looking (men) in the area and they were stopped. The two suspects were searched and were found in possession of two unlicensed firearms and ammunition. Both suspects were arrested and charged with possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition.”

Police said that the two suspects, aged 24 and 39, were expected to appear in the Ulundi Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

“The recovered firearms will be sent for ballistic tests to establish if they were used in any other crimes in the province.”

In another incident, three suspects believed to be from KwaMashu Hostel were arrested after being found in possession of three unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

“They were arrested (on Sunday) by the police after they followed up information about a planned robbery at one of the business premises at Inanda. The suspects were intercepted before they commit the robbery. They are due to appear today in the Ntuzuma Magistrates’ Court (on Monday).”

