Umgeni River Bird Park set to open next week
Durban - The Umgeni River Bird Park will be opened to the public from Monday, September 7.
The park confirmed that opening times will be from 9am to 5pm
The free-flight bird show is still closed to allow for the birds to be trained after their sixth month holiday and is scheduled to be open by the end of September.
Visitor numbers to the park will be limited to 50 people to allow for physical distancing, and no entry without a face-mask will be permitted.
All existing bird park memberships will be valid for an additional six months. The Umgeni River Bird Park is home to more than 800 birds and 220 species from around the world.
eThekwini Municipality announced last month that nature reserves and public parks were opened to the public in line with the relaxation of alert level 2 regulations, however while residents could jog and exercise on the beach, swimming was still prohibited.
“We are taking the necessary steps to ensure regulations for swimming are in place, said eThekwini Municipality spokesperson, Msawakhe Mayisela.
He added that the public is further advised that while beaches are now open for the public to use, the full protocols are still being prepared and confirmation is being sought for bathing and surfing from the Provincial Authorities on certain omissions not appearing in the gazetted policy as per the National gazetted regulations.
The Mercury