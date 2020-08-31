Umgeni River Bird Park set to open next week

Durban - The Umgeni River Bird Park will be opened to the public from Monday, September 7.

The park confirmed that opening times will be from 9am to 5pm

The free-flight bird show is still closed to allow for the birds to be trained after their sixth month holiday and is scheduled to be open by the end of September.

Visitor numbers to the park will be limited to 50 people to allow for physical distancing, and no entry without a face-mask will be permitted.

All existing bird park memberships will be valid for an additional six months. The Umgeni River Bird Park is home to more than 800 birds and 220 species from around the world.