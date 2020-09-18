Upliftment of international travel restriction sees Durban dancer jetting off to LA to pursue his dream

Durban - Durban dancer and choreographer, Keegan Barnes, is thrilled that the international travel restrictions have been lifted and plans to return to the United States to continue his dream of teaching and working as a dancer, teacher and choreographer in Los Angeles (LA).

The 23-year old has accumulated countless awards over the past few years and recently, during lockdown, entered the Project Performer National Online Competition and came second in the choreography section.

He also entered the Move Online Dance Competition and was awarded gold for Hip-Hop and silver in the Contemporary section.

Last year Barnes represented South Africa, competing in the World Championships of Performing Arts (WCOPA) and did exceptionally well, achieving 1 gold award, 5 silver awards, 4 bronze awards and a two-month scholarship at the Millennium Dance Complex in LA.

During his scholarship period, Keegan was selected to perform with the Immabreath Dance Company in the Choreographers Carnival Show, featuring elite dancers and the best choreographers in LA.