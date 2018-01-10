Over the past four days, five suspects have been arrested in connection with alleged drug dealing.

Police said in a statement on Wednesday that the Provincial Drug Task Team arrested two suspects on Tuesday after they had followed up information about drug activities at a hotel in South Beach.

“(Police) acted on information that led to the arrest of the suspects. More than 59 grams of heroin with the street value of up to R20 000 was seized from them. The arrested suspects will appear in the Durban Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.”

Picture: SAPS





They said that two other suspects, aged 29 and 61, had been arrested on January 8, 2018 after the police conducted an intelligence-driven operation in the area which led them to Hartside place in Phoenix.

“(There), a man and a woman were found in possession of 180 mandrax tablets and 36 pieces of crack cocaine with the street value of R21 600. The two suspects appeared in the Verulam Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday and their case was (adjourned) for further investigation.”

The last suspect was arrested on January 6, 2018 at Rucklen Place in Phoenix after he was found in possession of 99 heroin capsules with the street value of R1 980.

The Mercury