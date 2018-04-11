Durban - Justin Van Pletzen, the man who took a video of Ajay Gupta outside a building in Dubai, has been detained. According to a statement from the Department of International Relations (Dirco), van Pletzen was arrested and detained in Dubai.

"It is alleged that Mr Van Pletzen’s arrest is linked to a video he recently circulated about Mr Ajay Gupta whom he met in Dubai. However, this is yet to be confirmed by the local authorities," said Dirco's Ndivhuwo Mabaya.

Consular staff from the mission in Dubai visited Van Pletzen on Wednesday and Mabaya said they will maintain contact with him his family to render consular services.

"At this stage the department is unable to provide further details on the nature of the charges against the affected South African in Dubai and on the date of his court appearance," Mabaya said.

Last week, Van Pletzen shared the video on his Facebook page.

In the video, which has since gone viral, he tells Ajay that the country [South Africa] is looking for him, and asks when he intends returning to the country. Ajay responds: “The day they give a reply, I’ll go there.”

It is believed Ajay was talking about a response his lawyers are awaiting following representations made to the country’s law enforcement agencies.

