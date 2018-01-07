A motorcyclist has been injured in an incident on the KwaZulu-Natal North Coast on Sunday afternoon.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said in a statement that at approximately 12.35pm, they had received information that a collision had occurred on the M4 at the Zimbali traffic circle.

"Reports from the scene indicated the a 25-year-old motorcyclist travelling southbound lost control of his motorcycle falling onto the tarmac injuring himself. The man was treated on scene by a Netcare 911 emergency care practitioner and transported to hospital by ambulance for further assessment and care."

Herbst said that the cause of the accident was speculative but it had been suggested that the rider had failed to negotiate the traffic circle.

"Traffic authorities were on scene and will be investigating," he said.

Last month, a biker was killed in an accident on the N3 just outside Pietermaritzburg.

The Mercury