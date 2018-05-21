Durban - The motive for a hijacking and alleged kidnapping of three children in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday, remains a mystery. Four people were arrested in connection with the incident after hours of searching for the children, aged 6, 9 and 11.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said the Newcastle Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unite, CS, K9 Unit and Madadeni ­detectives found them in a house in Osizweni. Four suspects, aged between 20 and 26 years old, were arrested at the house.

The children’s ordeal started when the BMW they were being driven to school in was hijacked by three suspects at gunpoint. Mbhele said the suspects indicated to the BMW driver that something was wrong with his tyre. He was driving six children to school just before 7am, in Madadeni, Newcastle.

The driver stopped to check his vehicle but was hijacked by three men at gunpoint. Three children managed to escape.

