Londiwe Mthembu

Durban - Aspirant KwaZulu-Natal farmer Londiwe Mthembu was the regional winner of the 2019 SME Toolkit BUSINESS/PARTNERS Business Plan Competition for Aspiring Young Entrepreneurs for her business plan to start a poultry farm. Mthembu’s business idea was born when she observed a neighbour in her village in Mhlanga travelling far distances to buy eggs and chickens. She holds a diploma in public relations, and her previous experience includes project management for youth projects in the area.

“Now in its 10th year, the SME Toolkit BUSINESS/PARTNERS Business Plan Competition aims to promote South African entrepreneurship amongst individuals between the ages of 18 and 35, by bridging the gap between simply having an idea, to actually launching a start-up business,” said Petro Bothma, group enterprise development manager at Business Partners Limited and Programme Manager for SME Toolkit South Africa.

This year, the competition received 1 010 entries from young entrepreneurs across the country and 10 regional winners were selected.

As part of the free-to-enter competition, Mthembu joined other entrepreneurs by taking part in one of the regional business workshops on the intricacies of compiling a business plan and managing the many functions of running a business which included: business management, marketing, financial management, and legal requirements.