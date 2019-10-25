DCCI deputy president Gladwin Malishe said the annual awards, which are hosted in partnership with Transnet Port Terminals (TPT), aimed to celebrate exporters and highlighted the success of local businesses, while encouraging other companies to strive for similar achievements to stimulate economic growth.
“With the global economy in a state of flux and several developed economies becoming more protectionist, KwaZulu-Natal and our emerging exporters need to scout for non-traditional points of entry into the global market, which are more open and have more liberal trade policies and procedures, such as China. This is an ideal time to visit a growth market like China if you have export aspirations,” Mashile said.
KZN Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube said the chamber should be a “formidable force” in steering governments, citizens and business communities to sound policies and best practices.
“The fact that we have Transnet and the Durban Chamber of Commerce collaborating to stage these awards is something that we must never take for granted. It is such partnership and collaboration that helps to ensure that foreign direct investors have confidence in this province,” Dube-Ncube said.