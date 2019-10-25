Awards honour province’s top exporters









Durban - KwaZulu-Natal’s top exporters were celebrated at the Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s (DCCI’s) annual 2019 KZN Exporter of the Year Awards in the city last week. DCCI deputy president Gladwin Malishe said the annual awards, which are hosted in partnership with Transnet Port Terminals (TPT), aimed to celebrate exporters and highlighted the success of local businesses, while encouraging other companies to strive for similar achievements to stimulate economic growth. “With the global economy in a state of flux and several developed economies becoming more protectionist, Kwa­Zulu-Natal and our emerging exporters need to scout for non-traditional points of entry into the global market, which are more open and have more liberal trade policies and procedures, such as China. This is an ideal time to visit a growth market like China if you have export aspirations,” Mashile said. KZN Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube said the chamber should be a “formidable force” in steering governments, citizens and business communities to sound policies and best practices. “The fact that we have Transnet and the Durban Chamber of Commerce collaborating to stage these awards is something that we must never take for granted. It is such partnership and collaboration that helps to ensure that foreign direct investors have confidence in this province,” Dube-Ncube said.

“Since the inauguration of the premier and his new executive council, we have had regular meetings with chambers and captains of industry. We have all committed to each other to continue to exchange ideas and solutions to the challenges facing both the public and private sector,” Dube-Ncube said.

She added that the government was committed to creating an enabling environment for economic growth and to forge international partnerships.

TPT acting chief executive Michelle Phillips launched the Emerging Exporters Development Programme at the awards, a joint initiative of TPT and the Durban Chamber to develop emerging exporters. Beneficiaries of the programme are Get2Natural Beauty; Gugu Mobile Boutique; Samac Engineering Solutions; Siyazenzela Trailers & Truck Bodies; and Zikhe Educational Games.

Phillips said the programme aimed to cultivate manufacturers to expand their markets to export their products within the next few years.

“We have the opportunity to take advantage of the Continental Free Trade Agreement, to develop networks and to infiltrate diversified markets. Durban and KZN are uniquely positioned to exploit export-led growth. Our region is diversified and endowed with road, rail and port infrastructure and is SA’s second largest economy, contributing a fifth of the country’s GDP as the second most industrialised region,” Phillips said.

The Mercury