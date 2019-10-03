Cannabis and the workplace: not a cut-and-dried issue









WHILE cannabis use at home is legal in South Africa, employers need to be prepared to deal with workers who may arrive at work under the influence of the substance. Reuters Durban - Even though the use of cannabis in the home is now legal, the potential exists for employees to arrive at work under the influence. Most company policies cater for the use of illegal substances while at work, but these need to be updated to reflect the new regulations, says Nicol Myburgh, head of the HR business unit at CRS Technologies. Studies have shown that cannabis can affect an employee's occupational capacity in various ways. This includes performing tasks more slowly, difficulty in multi-tasking, taking instructions, making decisions and operating machinery and/or vehicles. Myburgh offers the following advice to deal with workers who arrive at work under the influence of cannabis: Taking the test - A saliva test can identify cannabis in the system for up to 24 hours. However, Myburgh said, even if a saliva test shows positive for cannabis, this does not necessarily mean that the employee is unable to work.

“The employee is only guilty if it can be proven that he or she is under the influence of cannabis.”

While alcohol has a legal limit associated with its use, a saliva test for cannabis does not measure the extent to which the substance affects a person.

Legal route - Myburgh said labour legislation “relies on the balance of probabilities”. For example, if an employee arrives at work showing clear symptoms of being under the influence of cannabis, and a saliva test proves usage over the past 24 hours, based on the balance of probabilities, the chain of events will in all likelihood lead to a guilty verdict and the employee could be dismissed.

Changing environment - Medical testing of employees is permitted if it is justifiable, according to Schedule 7 of the Employment Equity Act.

It could be argued that it is an inherent job requirement to not be under the influence of any mind-altering substance.

“A company could therefore legally require employees to undergo a test, but this does not necessarily mean the company will be able to dismiss the employee, even if he or she tests positive. It all depends on the accompanying symptoms,” Myburgh said.

“Considering that cannabis is no longer an illegal drug, company policies must be adapted to encompass employees being under the influence of mind-altering substances. Alternatively, the alcohol usage policy should be expanded to include cannabis.”

The Mercury