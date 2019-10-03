Most company policies cater for the use of illegal substances while at work, but these need to be updated to reflect the new regulations, says Nicol Myburgh, head of the HR business unit at CRS Technologies.
Studies have shown that cannabis can affect an employee's occupational capacity in various ways. This includes performing tasks more slowly, difficulty in multi-tasking, taking instructions, making decisions and operating machinery and/or vehicles.
Myburgh offers the following advice to deal with workers who arrive at work under the influence of cannabis:
Taking the test - A saliva test can identify cannabis in the system for up to 24 hours. However, Myburgh said, even if a saliva test shows positive for cannabis, this does not necessarily mean that the employee is unable to work.