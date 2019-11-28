City gets online and in line with the times









SHELLEY KJONSTAD/AFRICAN NEWS AGENCY Durban - eThekweni Municipality is adopting technology and innovations such as online electricity applications to contribute to improving the country’s rating in the World Bank Group’s next Doing Business survey. City officials and representatives from national government highlighted the municipality’s drive to make it easier for investors and firms to set up and operate in the city at a recent stakeholder business breakfast in Durban. The eThekwini Municipality deputy head for economic development and investment promotion, Rajiv Maharaj, said the city and the private sector needed to adopt a “radical change” in how they did business over the next five years. “The president spoke in his State of the Nation address about the World Bank’s Doing Business Survey and he set a benchmark for us to come in below 50th position globally - we’re sitting at 84, so there’s a lot of work to be done,” Maharaj said. The Doing Business survey investigates the regulations that enhance business activity and those that constrain it in 12 areas of the business environment in 190 economies.

National Treasury’s City Support Programme (CSP) representative Karen Harrison said economic growth of the country’s eight metropolitan regions, whose impact extended beyond metro boundaries, was key to national economic growth.

“The eight metros are drivers of the national economy, generating 52.5% of GDP, 57.2% of national employment and 65% of all taxable income,” Harrison said.

Harrison said massive public sector investment had not yielded the returns in economic growth and job creation, while private sector confidence and trust levels remained very low.

“The economies of many cities are underperforming with some caught in low-growth traps,” Harrison said. “While South Africa has dropped two places, numerous reforms have been implemented and are in the pipeline. The incentives are clear - economies that score well benefit from a higher level of entrepreneurial activity. This generates better employment, greater government revenue and higher incomes.” She said the CSP was supporting the municipality with leadership and planning for its economic strategies and urban development plans to create an enabling environment.

Leshan Moodliar of the municipality’s electricity unit said his department was working on implementing an online application system. “We’re testing a platform where you can sign up for electricity from your home. We’re hoping to have it up and running in the next year or so.” Moodliar said when customers applied for electricity a process followed, involving its technical and planning departments, which included a site visit to check the meter, cable and location of the substation before it was handed to the depot for execution.

“We’ve looked at linking our planning system with the GIS and we have added layers on to our GIS,” he said.

He said the layers allowed his unit to view a property, the substation and the location of the cable and meter online, which could assist with managing cable theft and improving reliability of supply.

“Our flagship project is an automated distribution management system. We want to measure how long you don’t have electricity for and how often you don’t have electricity. We want to see the electricity system in real time,” he said.

Sbu Ndebele of the eThekwini Development Planning Unit said his department had undertaken a survey of its customers’ experiences to identify areas hindering the approval process. “We found there was a lot of duplication and time delays in getting clearances, such as zoning clearance for a particular property,” he said.

Multiple departments like roads, traffic and stormwater had to assess applications, but his unit was now working on improving interdepartmental collaboration.