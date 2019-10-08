The investments were expected to create more than 500 new manufacturing and service jobs. The municipality said this was the result of the strategic intervention of the Invest Durban Unit, which is responsible for driving all investment promotion, foreign direct investment (FDI) facilitation and foreign investor after-care in eThekwini.
In a recent report tabled at an Economic Development and Planning Committee meeting, the unit presented on the 2018/19 financial year, listing a string of successes that included the investment and expansion of major international companies in Durban.
The unit has also bagged several awards for their work. The city said the unit’s work has resulted in increased awareness of Durban via sector-focus of investment promotion activities, plus more visible participation in relevant international and domestic events such as South Africa’s Inaugural Presidential Investment Summit and the UN World Investment Forum held in Geneva last year.
Phillip Sithole, deputy city manager for Economic Development and Planning, said the biggest successes in the past year had been the securing of a R1bn greenfields manufacturing investment from the EU by one of the world’s largest food companies, Kerry Group, with the factory opening later this year. Other successes include the securing of British Airways’ investment in a direct flight route from Heathrow to Durban last year.