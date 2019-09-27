The Commission for Employment Equity (CEE) said employers have a duty to ensure a safe working environment free of discrimination and violence. African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - The Commission for Employment Equity (CEE) has commended the International Labour Organisation (ILO) for having adopted a new ILO Violence and Harassment Convention, 2019 supplemented by a recommendation at the June 2019 International Labour Conference. The commission said it would be advising the Minister of Employment and Labour to recommend to the National Economic Development and Labour Council and Parliament to ratify the ILO Convention as a matter of urgency.

“As part of the preparations for readiness, the CEE is reviewing the current employment equity policy instruments with the aim of developing a comprehensive Code of Good Practice on the elimination of violence and harassment in the World of Work, in order to ensure full alignment with the ILO Convention. It is envisaged that this new Code will be published for implementation by June 2020,” the commission said.

The ILO Convention states that each member which ratifies it shall “respect, promote and realise the right of everyone to a world of work free from violence and harassment”.

“Each member shall adopt, in accordance with national law and circumstances and in consultation with representative employers’ and workers’ organisations, an inclusive, integrated and gender-responsive approach for the prevention and elimination of violence and harassment in the world of work,” it states.