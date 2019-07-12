Ashley Chetty, Kubendrie and Vernon Pillay of Magic Pan Caterers. Picture: Marlan Padayachee GreenGold Media

Durban - Durban couple Kubendrie and Vernon Pillay have grown their small catering business into a sizeable operation that catered for hundreds of guests at the Vodacom Durban July at the weekend. Kubendrie joined catering firm Magic Pan Caterers as a canteen manager after matriculating in 1990, while Vernon worked there as operations manager since 1996.

Kubendrie said the owner of the firm, Peter Bilro, gave the couple the option to buy the firm in 2001, and they leapt at the chance.

“We worked for Mr Bilro, a visionary man. His legacy reminds us not to ever cut corners with customers.

“Once we were employees and now we fly the flagship of this house of hospitality, eventing and catering,” Vernon said.

When the couple purchased the business there were just eight staff and it operated from its former premises at the Point Yacht Club. In 2002, another family member, Ashley Chetty, joined and she later became a shareholder.

“It was stressful taking over the business because when you are working for someone you know you are going to get a set salary, but when you are in a business you have commitments and people who have families who are depending on you.

“It was challenging but we went out there and looked for business to grow and we are always looking for new business,” Kubendrie said.

She said their goal to empower people and give back to society through job creation had helped them to achieve their substantial growth.

The business moved to Kingsmead in 2003 and today employs 25 permanent staff, as well as casual workers.

“We thought it was a good opportunity to move to the stadium and Peter was passionately driven and wanted us to be successful and to go out there and make the name bigger.

“He helped us do the tender and we have been here ever since,” she said.

The firm also caters at other sites, including at the premises of corporate clients and it is an official caterer for events at Kings Park rugby stadium.

The Mercury