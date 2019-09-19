The East London dry dock.

Durban - The dry dock at the Port of East London is about to be shut down for a major refurbishment over a seven-week period commencing in mid-October, according to Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) which adds it will be executing two major projects representing an investment of R57.5million at the Princess Elizabeth Dry Dock. One of these involves a Durban ship repair company, Southern African Shipyards, which will transfer its floating dock to the Eastern Cape port for the repair.

This overhaul and repair of the dry dock at East London is aimed at sustaining the region’s ship repair and boat-building sectors.

“We have been hard at work advancing these critical projects through Transnet’s governance and procurement processes, and are now pleased to be at the stage of actual execution of our refurbishment of the dry dock’s caisson, just a few weeks after we completed refurbishment of the facility’s main shut-off valves,” said East London Port manager Sharon Sijako.

She said the dock would be out of commission for seven weeks and that TNPA had worked in close collaboration with the ship repair industry regarding the expected downtime from October14 to December3.

East London company, HR Morgan, which trades as Oilco Border Engineering, was contracted to carry out the R10.6m refurbishment of the dry dock’s main shut-off valves that flood and empty the dock of water.

The refurbished valves were commissioned at the end of June and have already significantly reduced the time required to flood the dock and improved its operational efficiency.

Other work already completed has included the replacement of electrical switch gears, crane rails, capstans, compressors and the fire protection booster pump.

Now its the turn of the caisson or dry dock gate that is in need of an overhaul and repair. This is a process that has become necessary at all the dry docks in our ports, with repairs already having been carried out at the Durban and Cape Town docks.

The 72-year old East London dry dock was opened officially by Her Royal Highness Princess Elizabeth on March 3, 1947. This is the first major repair to its caisson and will cost an estimated R47m.

For readers who may be unaware, the caisson is the large steel gate structure that closes the dock off from the sea water allowing for the docking and repair of vessels inside the facility. Its proper functioning is essential, because the dry dock is an important revenue-generating asset that stimulates local economic activity through ship repair.

The caisson refurbishment will rectify corrosion and leaks on the existing caisson, reducing potential safety and operational risks, decreasing electricity consumption and operating costs, and increasing overall operational efficiency.

That’s where Durban-based ship repair company Southern African Shipyards comes in, as they are carrying out the design and main works supported by site supervision consultant, Lodemann Holdings. The SASDock is currently occupied here in Durban by one of the two maritime museum ships as well as a commercial fishing vessel. On completion of those SASDock will be towed to East London for this contract.

Is this the first time that East London will witness a floating dock in her river port, one wonders?

Hutson keeps a beady eye on shipping activities, but particularly those related to Africa and South Africa. For shipping activities, news and schedules please contact him at 082 331 5775, email [email protected] or visit the website www.africaports.co.za for ships in port and other maritime-related data.

The Mercury