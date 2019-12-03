Dube TradePort SEZ chairperson, Dr Bridgette Gaza, flanked by Trade and Industry chief director for SEZ Maoto Molefane, left, and Dube TradePort SEZ chief operations officer Kaya Ngqaka, during the awards ceremony at World Free & Special Economic Zones Summit in Monaco.

Durban - The Dube TradePort (DTP) Special Economic Zone has won two international awards. DTP and Invest Durban won the United Nations Award for excellence in promoting sustainable investment in special economic zones for South Africa. The award was announced during the 11th session of the UN Conference on Trade and Development’s Investment, Enterprise and Development Commission at the UN’s offices in Geneva, Switzerland.

The award recognises Dube TradePort and Invest Durban for their role in the facilitation of the investment of R1.5 billion for the manufacturing of smartphones in the DTP Special Economic Zone.

The Board of Geneva- based World Free & Special Economic Zones Federation (Femoza) also announced DTP Special Economic Zone as the winner of the 2019 Femoza “Best Practice in Free & Special Economic Zones” award.

The announcement was made during its World Free & Special Economic Zones Summit in Monaco. Congratulating DTP Special Economic Zone, KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs, Nomusa Dube-Ncube said: “We’ve seen the construction and completion of the Dube Cargo Terminal, Dube TradeZone, Dube City and Dube AgriZone infrastructure.