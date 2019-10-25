Khangelani Gama, of Northdene, cleared out his double garage at home just over two years ago to make way for his small business, Zikhe, which involves the manufacturing, packaging and supplying of his educational board games to local markets and tourists.
Gama obtained a social science degree from the University of Westville and initially worked as a social worker for Streetwise in Mariannhill, before joining a place of safety for street children in Verulam.
He eventually quit and joined the corporate world, working for Unilever as a mass market supervisor rolling out the sale of Ola ice cream in the townships. He attended a raft of sales courses and landed a job as sales executive in charge of the then Lever Brother’s home and personal care range of products.
Gama left the multinational to join technology firm Tudor Tech in 2006, where he worked as a sales executive in charge of KwaZulu-Natal and later the Eastern Cape, but he quit in August 2017 to pursue his passion to set up his own business.