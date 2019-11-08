Enterprise iLembe board members Zakhele Gumede, Bonginkosi Mngadi, Noluthandu Mngadi, Thandi Nzama, chief executive Nathi Nkomzwayo, board chairperson Khanyisani Shandu and Cobus Oelofse.

Durban - Enterprise iLembe has successfully completed the requirements for ISO: 2015 Quality Management Systems Certification process and is now ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management Systems Certified. ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management Systems is an internationally recognised standard that ensures services meet the needs of our clients and stakeholders through an effective quality management system.

Enterprise iLembe is an economic development agency of the iLembe District Municipality mandated to drive economic development and promote trade and investment in the region.

The mandate of the agency is to promote trade and investment opportunities within its four municipalities in the following sectors; Agriculture, Tourism, Manufacturing and Services.

A flag-raising ceremony was held last week at the Enterprise iLembe offices in Ballito where chairperson Khanyisani Shandu said it had been important to take the decision to work towards ISO 9001 as it demonstrated the commitment in meeting the mandate of driving economic development and promoting trade and investment by providing a high-quality and consistent service to all stakeholders as well as international standards.