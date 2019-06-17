Some of the top-class speakers and entertainers that budding entrepreneurs can look forward to at the upcoming free Entrepreneurs 4 Africa Conference (back row, from left) Akhona Mahlati, Brian Adams, Jane Linley-Thomas, Sibongiseni Khoza, Cindy Norcott, Dr Gcina Mhlophe, Rene Tshiakanyi and Khwezi Becker (front, from left) Kim Griffith Jones, Matthew Willman and Tanya Price Carr.

Durban - The Robin Hood Foundation is hosting a free Entrepreneurial Conference for aspirant and existing entrepreneurs at City Hill Church, Inanda Road, Hillcrest on July 23 and 24. The Entrepreneurs 4 Africa Conference aims to equip and inspire more than 1 000 aspirant and existing entrepreneurs with knowledge, skills and advice in a jam-packed, two day event.

“The aim of this conference is to encourage South Africans to use whatever they have in their heads, hearts and hands to start a business.

“We want the delegates to leave the conference having been exposed to many business opportunities, to have explored options that are open to them, and to understand that they have the power to create their own future and to feel optimistic going forward,” said founder of The Robin Hood Foundation, Cindy Norcott.

The free conference will cover entrepreneurship and business idea generation, communication skills, customer service, marketing, networking and sales skills, and much more.

“We have a group of successful business leaders lined up to share their skills and advice with delegates.

“We want to expose them to some great business minds, ideas and networks that they would not have otherwise had access to,,” added Norcott.

On day two of the conference, a business exhibition is planned to bring the delegates entrepreneurial opportunities, business knowledge and products and services that will be of benefit to their growth and success.

Candidate selection criteria includes:

* Anyone 16 and older may apply.

* Successful applicants must commit to the two day seminar

* 100% attendance is required.

* According to BBBEE legislation, a minimum of 76% of the delegates will be black South African citizens.

For more information or an application form, contact Kim Griffith Jones on [email protected]

The Mercury