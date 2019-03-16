Simanga Mkhize from Ithala talks to pupils at Hlathikhulu High School about the importance of saving money.

DURBAN - Money management and the importance of entrepreneurship were emphasised to Hlathikhulu High School pupils in Estcourt. The recent talk was part of the 2019 Starsaver Campaign run by Ithala Development Finance Corporation volunteers, who spoke about the importance of saving to secure financial success.

“One of the key aims is to instil the discipline of putting money aside no matter how small the amount. To achieve this we use real life examples of saving and then demonstrate how this can grow over time.

“Our message is simple: starting small makes it easier to increase your savings as you grow up,” said Sitandiwe Dimba, Ithala’s group reputation management manager.

Grade 12 pupils Sanele Mchunu and Ntabiseng Msiya enjoyed the talk.

“I learnt that I should not wait until I am grown up to start saving, that even the money my parents give me can be saved. I will be using the information,” said Mchunu.

Msiya, who has a small business selling snacks and airtime, said: “I didn’t know that saving starts small, no matter how small and that every R1 makes a difference. I didn’t even know that I can have a bank account as a child.”

Ithala partnered with the Banking Association of South Africa and Starsaver in 2011 to take the programme to grades 4 to 12 pupils in township and rural schools across the province annually.

Since then Ithala volunteers have reached over 50 schools and engaged over 10000 pupils in KwaZulu-Natal.

The campaign is a national savings campaign that draws attention to the role that financial sector professionals can play in educating the youth to become lifelong savers.

THE MERCURY