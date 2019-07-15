A bungee jumper prepares to jump from Bloukrans River Bridge in the Western Cape. South African Tourism is calling for applications for tourism businesses who want to showcase their products and services in Nordic countries. South African Tourism

Durban - South African Tourism is calling for applications from the country’s tourism business owners to participate in the third annual roadshow in the Nordic region. The organisation said applications for the roadshow, which will be held in October, are now open for product owners who meet the minimum requirements.

South African Tourism said following the successful completion of a consumer research study conducted from June to December last year, it would prioritise in-market work focused on consumer insights while continuing to facilitate business networking with South African product owners.

“Now armed with and led by clear consumer insights, we’re using this roadshow as part of our growing investment in the Nordic region driven by our strategic 5-in-5 goal of getting 4 million more international tourists and a million more domestic holiday trips by 2021,” said Sthembiso Dlamini, the chief operations officer at South African Tourism.

The body said it would continue with the “networks” model of applications for this year, except for destination marketing companies, which would follow a different process.

The key objective of the roadshow is to grow arrivals to South Africa from the Nordic region.

“With the South African government’s renewed commitment to invest in and grow South Africa’s tourism sector, South African Tourism is on an aggressive drive to show trade partners in the Nordic region that South Africa is the destination to package and sell to travellers,” said Dlamini.

As part of the application process, the South African travel trade will need to develop new itineraries that showcase South Africa for first-time and repeat visitors.

The “networks” should comprise products from across South Africa and, as part of their application, they must showcase itineraries in accordance with key experience pillars that SA Tourism markets globally.

These include: Active Adventure, City Lifestyle, Coastal Beach, Cultural Roots, Scenic Outdoors and Wildlife Safari.

The roadshow will take place from October13-25, and will cover seven cities in the Nordic region: Stockholm, Gothenburg, Trondheim, Oslo, Helsinki, Aarhus and Copenhagen.

For information on the full programme, costs and the application process, visit https://www.southafrica.net/gl/en/corporate/category/media-centre

The deadline for applications is July29. Queries and questions can be emailed to Abby Swartz, marketing and promotions manager: Nordic Region at [email protected]

