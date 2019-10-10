This is according to Dawie Maree, head of information and marketing at FNB Agriculture, who said the sector contributes around 4% to KZN’s gross domestic product and has seen a dramatic increase in the production of macadamia nuts and avocados, mainly for the export markets.
He said “marginal sugar land” was being used for macadamia nuts.
“According to Macadamia SA, 90% of production is exported.
“However, to establish a macadamia farm is capital intensive. A lot of the smaller farmers will be left out.