Move to boost SA's furniture industry









Tafadzwa Nyanzunda, director of Resource-Based Industries at the Department of Trade and Industry, discussed the government's furniture workshop masterplan in Durban. Durban - The Department of Trade and Industry has urged businesses in the furniture industry, which has been severely affected by cheap imports, to take advantage of government incentive schemes in order to avoid closure. The director of resource-based industries at the dti, Tafadzwa Nyanzunda, was speaking at the Durban leg of the furniture industry masterplan workshops last week. She said she hoped the plan would help tackle the challenges encountered through the low uptake of government incentive schemes. “Another challenge is transformation and one solution we see coming out of the masterplan is to urge the industry to transform. “The uptake has been low from the furniture sector. We are going to come up with more information sessions with the SA Furniture Initiative on interventions the government is doing,” she said.

Nyanzunda said there were several incentives that companies could tap into in order to stay afloat. “We have incentives like agro-processing where the government pays 20% to 30% grant on capital investment.

“Cheap imports and the closure of companies and expensive raw materials, those are angles we need to look at, especially regarding board raw material.

“We have two major suppliers of board raw material left, and the one supplier was liquidated last year. Their pricing is often high and we end up with companies opting to import materials and that has a detrimental effect on the industry.

“We need to engage with suppliers and see what needs to be put in place to make their board is more competitively priced.”

The regional secretary of the National Union of Furniture and Allied Workers of South Africa in KZN, Jonathan van Rooyen, announced his support for the plan.

“We need the upskilling of our members because this is the biggest challenge of the industry.

“We do not have protection against cheap imports and we must work on an anti-dumping strategy.

“All employers in the KwaZulu-Natal must work together as the current state of play is that of people working in isolation,” he said.

The Mercury