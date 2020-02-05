The director of resource-based industries at the dti, Tafadzwa Nyanzunda, was speaking at the Durban leg of the furniture industry masterplan workshops last week.
She said she hoped the plan would help tackle the challenges encountered through the low uptake of government incentive schemes.
“Another challenge is transformation and one solution we see coming out of the masterplan is to urge the industry to transform.
“The uptake has been low from the furniture sector. We are going to come up with more information sessions with the SA Furniture Initiative on interventions the government is doing,” she said.