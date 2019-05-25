Melville Vogel, left, Sibaya regional general manager with Sibaya chairperson Vivian Reddy, the chief operating officer Thabo Mosololi, the new general manager Myan Moodley and directors Dr Mzukisi Julius Grootboom and Bongani Cele.

DURBAN - After his 15-year tenure as general manager at Sun International’s Sibaya Casino & Entertainment Kingdom, Melville Vogel has handed over the reins. His executive team bade him a fond farewell last week. Vogel will move to Gauteng to take up a position at Sun International’s head office in Sandton.

Assuming the role of general manager at Sibaya is Myan Moodley, who moves from his position as general manager at the Wild Coast Sun.

Vogel has a long history with the Sun International Group, having joined the company in 1982 as an in-house trainee.

Since then, he has worked at six of Sun International’s properties in South Africa in various capacities. His first appointment as general manager was at the Fish River Sun in the Eastern Cape in 1993. He later joined the Wild Coast Sun in the position of general manager, before venturing to the North Coast of KwaZulu-Natal to head up the opening of Sibaya in 2004.

After 19 combined years of experience as general manager, he was appointed regional general manager in 2013.

“Saying farewell is never easy. I have enjoyed 15 glorious years at Sibaya, working with a tremendous team. Opening the casino in 2004 and seeing it evolve into what it is today has been a wonderful journey. Sibaya is built on the solid foundation of a committed and passionate team, and Myan Moodley is ideally suited to take the casino into a new era of growth,” said Vogel.

Moodley said he was excited to take over the reins at this KZN landmark.

“The hospitality industry is constantly evolving, bringing with it new challenges, therefore it is important that we continue to create a culture that is connected to our brand promise of creating memorable experiences for our guests.”

Looking ahead, Moodley’s aspiration is to further enhance Sibaya’s food and beverage offering, and bring exciting entertainment to the area.

“Our people remain key to this vision. Within our ranks, success will be buoyed by ordinary people making extraordinary contributions through a shared vision, mission and values, and an absolute commitment to delivering superior customer service,” he said.

