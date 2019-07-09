Durban - Thutha, a new South African online platform, wants to change the transport industry by allowing anyone with a vehicle to offer their own ad hoc courier service, from short trips across a city to long-haul deliveries. Launched on April 1 this year, the platform allows delivery partners to sign up and bid on transport jobs posted by members of the public.

Once the bids are in, the customer can choose their delivery partner based on their quote or community rating, and get their delivery done. Delivery services can be as simple as delivering a letter from one company to another, or as complex as moving house across the country.

Thutha was founded by Durban-based businessman Elton Apelgren as an answer to a question that had been on his mind for some time.

No stranger to hard work during his 14-year stay in the UK, Apelgren moved back to South Africa and found himself in the transport industry, having invested in a small fleet.

Durban businessman Elton Apelgren has founded an online platform, Thutha, that aims to shake up the delivery services industry.





“It wasn’t quite going the way I anticipated, so before I exhausted all my funds I thought, ‘I’m going to sit and have a think about this’,” said Apelgren.

“I believe in fasting and praying for answers. Two days before I ended my fast, I woke up with the idea of Thutha,” he said.

Apelgren shared his idea with family and friends, whose enthusiastic reaction made him realise its potential.

He worked on the idea with a developer and created the business model.

“The beauty of Thutha is that it’s open to anyone with a vehicle, allowing people to earn an additional income - or perhaps their only income. It doesn’t have to be a full-time thing; if someone is driving somewhere with space in their vehicle, they can check for deliveries in the direction they’re travelling and bid for it,” Apelgren said.

He said all delivery partners are vetted by Thutha, including proof of ID, drivers’ licence and proof of banking details.

Apelgren said the response had been overwhelming from the first day Thutha was launched.

“My plans are to grow the business strength by strength. My dream is to become a household name and be part of a global logistics platform.”

Asked for his advice for potential entrepreneurs, Apelgren said: “Be proud of being different with your ideas. Believe in yourself and your idea, don’t let anyone discourage you.”

The Mercury