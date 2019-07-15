Durban - What environmentalists and conservationists feared and regarded as inevitable has happened in Algoa Bay, outside Port Elizabeth. On Saturday, July6, the 80280-dwt Liberian-flagged bulk carrier Chrysanthi S was being refuelled offshore of Port Elizabeth when an overflow occurred, resulting in between 200 and 400 litres of oil being spilled into the sea.

This is one of the bunker operator’s worst fears, because the idea of refuelling a ship even in the safe calm waters of a harbour is fraught with risk, let alone while being conducted outside in the open ocean.

Of course, Algoa Bay is supposed to provide shelter, and it does, but if there’s a swell running and a wind blowing, which is often off the windy city, then those risks are multiplied.

That’s why there was general surprise among the country’s few bunker traders when in 2016 it was suddenly announced that a Greek-owned operation, Aegean Bunkering Services (now renamed Minerva Bunkering), had been granted a licence by the South African Maritime Safety Authority and by Transnet National Ports Authority to conduct bunkering services offshore in Algoa Bay.

Until then all applications by local bunker traders to undertake bunkering of ships offshore had been refused on the grounds of unsuitability, forcing bunkering to be restricted to the ports of Richards Bay, Durban and Cape Town.

Such was the surprise then when bunkering offshore in Algoa Bay was suddenly permitted, on the grounds of providing employment and economic opportunities in an otherwise depressed region. Several bunker tanker/barges arrived and one was promptly placed on the local register, to much publicity as further proof of the advantages this was bringing to the region.

Even more surprises were in store when a second bunker operator, SA Marine Fuels, was licensed, justified by the new entrant being a South African-owned, black-women-managed company that would by definition have brought with it little of the experience that the Greeks provided.

SA Marine Fuels has since been acquired by Oryx Energies, which has Swiss ownership.

It has also been announced that a third bunker operator is to be appointed in Algoa Bay, a highly sensitive area including Jahleel, Brenton, St Croix and Bird islands which are all conservation areas in need of protection from illegal visitation.

So sensitive is Algoa Bay that the Algoa Bay Management Plan states that Ngqura harbour, 22km across the bay from Port Elizabeth, should not be opened for recreational or commercial fishing vessels.

The spill on Saturday has been described by the Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries as a “Tier 1 level incident” that did not require national authority intervention on the basis that local resources were sufficient.

The department said the oil was unlikely to reach the coast and was moving in an offshore direction. Does that make it okay when only the open ocean is polluted?

However, said the department, the involved bunker trader SA Marine Fuels had sent a commercial oil spill response service provider to contain the spill.

