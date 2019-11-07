Port traffic congestion a disgraceful mess









Trucks line up along Langeberg Road in Bayhead waiting to enter the Durban port. Pictures: DOCTOR NGCOBO African News Agency (ANA) Durban - In last week’s Network we drew attention to a disruptive, even catastrophic, go-slow at the container port terminals that has seriously affected South Africa’s international trade and which carries the strong risk of having costly surcharges added to the expense of importing or exporting goods. That risk is not going away in a hurry, or at least until the root cause of the problems involving labour at the ports is recognised and sorted out. But in the meantime this is not the only problem besetting the ports. As anyone who makes use of Bayhead Road will know, the already heavy traffic along that strategically important access to the southern part of the port, which handles the majority of containerised and bulk traffic in Durban harbour, has suddenly become worse. Where there would be the sporadic build-up of heavy trucks on this four-lane highway (six lanes if you count the emergency lane on the left), this past week the road has been gridlocked for large parts of the day. So much so that on certain days last week, people working in the Bayhead area were unable to reach their places of employment. This included the ship repair sector and would have had a similar effect at the respective terminals further along.

The result of this has been an increase of heavy traffic illegally using Bluff Road to sneak into the harbour via the back door, a route that is officially closed to heavy vehicles save those servicing local business.

It also led to reports that the cause of this sudden escalation in road trucks carrying bulk cargo, not containers this time, was a reported shortage of rail wagons, for reasons not explained.

Not so, said Mike Asefovitz, the spokesperson for Transnet Freight Rail in response to our question as to why bulk cargo has suddenly switched from rail to road. Asefovitz is Executive Manager, Communications & Reputation Management at TFR’s Corporate Affairs in Joburg. He said there was no shortage of wagons.

“What has happened is an imbalance because high winds have damaged several pantographs impeding traffic flows.”

A pantograph is the telescopic framework on top of electric locomotives that connect with the overhead electricity-carrying wires to provide the energy required to power up the locomotives.

Asefovitz said this was a temporary situation that was being dealt with.

One must hope so, especially as we begin to move away from the windy months of the year, on the coast at least. These strong winds have caused havoc in the recent past, not only by stopping cargo working (the quayside cranes next to the ships automatically cease working when the wind reaches a certain velocity), by also as we may recall, even blowing ships off their berths and across the harbour (October 2017).

So the effect of wind on loco pantographs cannot be easily dismissed and must be added to the challenges that Transnet faces in a changing environment. The speed with which the mines were able to switch from rail to road is noteworthy and a reminder that each time some act of nature or man affects cargo working at the ports, cargo owners will quickly resort to another method (or route).

Exporters won’t wait for studies or environmental impact assessments but will take the necessary steps to get their cargo to the ports and to their clients overseas. It requires that those responsible for ensuring that our rail and road networks are adequate to the task, are equally capable of responding to sudden changes of circumstances.

For years there has been talk of alternate roads to the south side of the harbour - a road linking Bayhead Road with Solomon Mahlangu (Edwin Swales Dr) and a dedicated road for heavy trucks up the Umhlatuzana Valley (or some alternate route in the south).

The outcome of this talk has yet to materialise. Meanwhile, road traffic on Umbilo, Bayhead, South Coast and Maydon roads has become a chronic and disgraceful mess that Durban, as the leading port in sub-Saharan Africa, does not deserve. And the ball rests with the eThekwini Municipality and with Transnet.

Terry Hutson keeps a beady eye on shipping activities, and particularly those related to Africa and South Africa. For shipping activities, news and schedules please contact him at 082 331 5775, email [email protected] or visit www.africaports.co.za for ships in port and other maritime-related data.

