APARTMENTS along the uMhlanga promenade. The latest FNB Estate Agents Barometer shows that there has been an increase in foreigners seeking properties, particularly holiday homes, in KwaZulu-Natal. Leon Lestrade African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - Emigration-related property sales have grown in South Africa but there has also been an up-tick recently in foreigners seeking to buy properties in the ­country, especially in KwaZulu-­Natal and the Eastern Cape. According to the latest FNB Estate Agents Barometer which explored the “foreign effect” on the domestic property market, foreign purchases increased in the first and second quarter of this year.

FNB economist Siphamandla Mkhwanazi said that using a two-­quarter rolling-average, to reduce volatility in the data, foreign purchases accounted for 3.74% of total domestic home-buying in the second quarter.

This was up from 2.98% and 3.61% in the fourth quarter of last year and the first quarter of 2019 respectively.

“The improvement in the first half of the year suggests that while many aspiring homeowners may have sat on their hands during the national election period, foreigners - presumably wealthy - used the opportunity to acquire domestic assets, most likely at a significant discount,” Mkhwanazi said.

However, he said foreign buying remained below the 5.72% peak experienced in 2016 and the 4.4% long-term average.

“The second quarter results show that foreigners have continually played a less prominent role in the Cape Town market over the past year.

“Volumes attributable to foreigners in the city has come off from a recent high of 10.7% in 2018 to 6.5% in 2019.

“Interestingly, some of the foreign demand appears to be migrating to Durban and Port Elizabeth, possibly in the holiday homes market.

“Agents perceived both Durban and PE to be experiencing an increase in holiday home buying in the past six months,” Mkhwanazi said.

However, he said the proportion of foreign buyers at 1.9% of sales in these local markets was still lower compared to Cape Town, where 5.1% of sales were to foreigners.

He said that longer-term trends revealed that the proportion of expat foreign buyers had been on a steady decline since 2014.

Mkhwanazi added that the country faced an excess of stock due to emigration-related sales which had grown faster than inbound foreigner demand, resulting in net foreign demand of -9% of domestic volumes.

“At this stage, we expect net foreign demand to remain a drag on property prices, until perceptions about the country improve materially. In our view, this requires substantially higher GDP growth and tighter labour markets,” he said.

